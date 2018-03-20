Michigan parents turn in son accused of planning school shooting

(CNN) - Some Michigan parents have turned their son over to authorities after they said he confessed to planning a school shooting.

The situation came to light Monday morning. The 15-year-old student, a white American male from west Michigan, approached his parents to tell them that he'd been making a plan.

"It was a big shock," said the boy's stepfather.

The parents said he'd stolen two guns from his grandparents home, and cut them so they'd fit into his backpack.

Police said he also had put together Molotov cocktails and had at least some of the materials to make pipe bombs.

"He came to us and said that he's been really upset and said that he's been planning to do something bad," said the stepfather, who wished not to be named.

The family said the teen was bullied at the school and things got worse after a photo of the teen wearing his underwear somehow began to spread about the student body.

"There's no question in my mind, there was going to be a terrorist act today," said Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott. "The guns were going to go inside a school along with the bombs, and it was going to be a bad environment today."

The situation came to light when the stepfather and the teen's mother brought him to the sheriff's department and he told authorities what he'd been planning - a move that the sheriff says may have saved lives.

"These parents did a good job and I hope the public sees that," Abbott said.

The parents of the teen say the young man deserves credit too.

"He walked right into the lobby and was like, 'This is what I've been planning on doing.' He said, 'This is where you can find everything.'"

Paw Paw public schools called off classes Monday due to the threat.

The 15-year-old was also arraigned Monday on several felony charges and could be tried as an adult.

The boy's family and the sheriff said they hope he gets the help he needs.