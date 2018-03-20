Emergency boxes for seniors in Eau Claire come with something extra

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Seniors in Eau Claire who get emergency meal boxes, will also be getting something worth smiling about.

Feed My People is packing around 400 emergency food boxes for seniors who can't get out to access food, and they're also adding in something special - cards decorated by kids from elementary schools and Boy Scout groups from around the area.

"Most of these people never leave their homes, and so they don't have a lot of interaction with other folks," said Suzanne Becker, the assistant director of Feed My People. "For them to have a card, something they can put on the fridge, just seemed like an easy way to involve the youth of our community in connecting them up with the home-bound seniors."

Becker said the emergency boxes provide seniors food when 'Meals on Wheels' can't deliver.



She said the boxes will be delivered Thursday.