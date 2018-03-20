Cost of living is low in Eau Claire, report shows

Eau Claire (WQOW)- News 18 has new data showing Eau Claire is the place to be, when it comes to cost of living.

The Eau Claire Director of Economic Development, Mike Schatz, said it may be because we have lower wages, so it's harder to have higher costs.



The Cost of Living Index has Eau Claire at 95.1 with the national average at 100.

Schatz said housing expenses are also low.



While construction costs are rising, housing costs don't follow that trend, and jump, because our lower wages won't support a more expensive housing market.



He said low living costs may attract seniors.

"I think one of the things to watch is especially for retirees. They're now on a fixed income sometimes, and I think they do the research on where areas are for the lowest cost of living. So, it may be a big advantage for people to actually look at Eau Claire when they come to thinking about where they're going to retire" Schatz said.

Schatz said utility bills, health care and transportation are above the national average, but average for Wisconsin.

The cost of living index is updated four times a year.

