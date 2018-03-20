Western WI boy fighting rare disease gets birthday surprise from Globetrotters

Prescott (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin boy with a rare disease received quite the birthday surprise on Monday.

Ethan Kranig, 10, received a surprise birthday visit from a world famous Harlem Globetrotter on Monday in Prescott. Despite only having two fingers on each hand, Kranig demonstrated that he can spin and even dribble a basketball.

Kranig has a condition known as ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia impacts his limbs and his eyesight. His family said he has undergone more than 30 surgeries. The Globetrotters learned about his story through a mutual friend in Wildwood, NJ, where Ethan’s family visited last summer, to make sure he would see the ocean in his lifetime.

Upon seeing his story, the Globetrotters vowed to visit Kranig in his hometown before their tour hits Minneapolis, which is scheduled for the Target Center on March 31. Kranig received tickets to a game, a jersey, basketball and a personalized police uniform top from his friends at the Wildwood Police Department.



The Globetrotters are in the Minneapolis area preparing for their “Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” at the Target Center on Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.