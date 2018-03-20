Local organization donates furniture to vets in need

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There are an estimated 2,500 homeless veterans between Wisconsin and Minnesota, and a local organization is stepping up to help those who have offered their lives for so many.

Sofas for Service is a non-profit organization, started by Pete Hestekin. It's in its second year of operation and they're looking for donations of many kinds.

Hestekin started Sofas for Service after realizing the need for furniture when veterans get housing. Hestekin said the group accepts nearly any kind of donated furniture - from beds to dressers and even small appliances like coffee makers.

In 2017, Sofas for Service donated around $8,000 worth of furnishings for 23 veterans, and traveled 4,300 miles to do so. Right now, there are only three board members and Hestekin is doing the labor, so help is always welcome.

"We put in about 625 volunteer hours. Most of that is me, I am the labor, so we're always looking for help as well as donations," Hestekin said. "If people are out there willing to help a couple hours or go for a ride, you know, when we're delivering to veterans, it's quite satisfying to walk into a veterans home that has nothing, and leave them with a fairly well-furnished apartment or home."

Hestekin also said they have six storage units in a couple different cities, which makes it difficult to keep track of inventory, so they're looking to get into one large unit.

Anyone looking to donate or volunteer can contact Hestekin by email: sofasforservice@outlook.com or by phone: 715-309-9663.

Sofas for Service is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on April 21 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. That runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for anyone 12 and under. Proceeds from that will be donated to Sofas for Service.