Menomonie H.S. student featured on ABC's "The Chew"

Menomonie (WQOW) - A Menomonie girl and her parents got some national publicity for their town Tuesday afternoon.

Kelsey Leach is a senior at Menomonie High School. Her project last October, which used foods from around the world to bring people in Menomonie together, was featured on Tuesday's edition of "The Chew" on ABC.

She called it, "Connecting Cultures Through Cuisine."

Luckily, Kelsey's dad is a chef, and her mom has worked in food service, so they had the experience of preparing food for large numbers of people.

The national television audience got to see how they pulled it off and Kelsey got a quick cooking lesson from the show hosts.

Click here for more information, and to see highlights of "The Chew."

