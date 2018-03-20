Early voting for Spring election underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Spring election is just two weeks way, but you can skip the line and vote early.

Absentee voting started March 19, and runs through March 30. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot until March 29.

Eau Claire residents can head to city hall between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. In Chippewa Falls, you can vote at the city clerk's office, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In Dunn County, you can vote in the municipal or county clerk's office during regular business hours.

What's on your ballot will depend on where you live.

"We have city council races here in the City of Eau Claire, county supervisory races, the State Supreme Court justice, a school board referendum for those living in the Chippewa School District, and then there's also a referendum state-wide for the treasurer," said Eau Claire City Clerk, Carrie Riepl.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can register when you go to vote, as long as you have a photo I.D. and proof of residence. If you wait until election day, you have to register and vote at your specific polling place.

Riepl also said though most of city operations will be temporarily moving from city hall this summer, early voting will stay in City Hall throughout the year.

For more information on the 2018 elections, visit our Your Voice, Your Vote page.