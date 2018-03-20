Altoona police welcome K9 Max to the force - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Altoona (WQOW) - After more than a year of fundraising, the Altoona Police Department is proud to introduce Max, its newest officer.

Max, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, officially joined the force Monday. The officer who will work with Max traveled to Albuquerque Saturday and will spend the next six weeks there, training with the dog. 

An Altoona officer told News 18 Max will do a little bit of everything, including apprehension and drug detection. He said the department thanks the community for all of their support and donations. 

