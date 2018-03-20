Marc-On Shooting donates to Lake Hallie K-9 fund

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Tuesday, Marc-On Shooting presented a $500 check to the Lake Hallie K-9 unit.

The money was gathered through gun raffles and donations and matched by Marc-On's owners. The money will go directly toward the training and care of the recently established unit in Lake Hallie.

Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting, is no rookie when it comes to fundraisers. His business has also raised funds for the Eau Claire Humane Association, Chippewa Falls Police Department and more.