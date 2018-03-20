Man arrested in Rice Lake for child enticement - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man arrested in Rice Lake for child enticement

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Rice Lake (WQOW) - -

A sex sting by Rice Lake police has netted another suspect.

Jay Hoppe, from Almena, was arrested over the weekend, and charged Tuesday.  A Rice Lake police officer posted an ad online posing as a 15 year old girl who was interested in meeting older men.  Police say Hoppe responded, and eventually arranged to meet the girl for sex acts. He was arrested when he arrived to meet her. 

Hoppe is charged with child enticement, attempted child sexual assault, and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He's due court in April.

