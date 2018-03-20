Firefighter arrested for threatening Governor Walker

Menomonee Falls (WQOW) -- A Wisconsin firefighter is facing criminal charges, accused of threatening to kill Governor Scott Walker.



Police say Menomonee Falls firefighter Nicholas Hager posted the threat on Dana Wachs' gubernatorial campaign's Facebook page. A spokesman for Wachs says the campaign immediately alerted authorities.



The 45 year old Hager told police he was "merely expressing his frustration with government" and had no intention of hurting Walker. He was still arrested, and charged with using a computer to make a threat and disorderly conduct.