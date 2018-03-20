Old Abes softball to rely on experience in 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Indoor softball practice is not ideal, but veteran coaches and players are used to this, and have a plan until the weather gets nice enough to be outside.



Such is the case at Eau Claire Memorial, where head coach Brad Chapman is entering his 19th season leading the Old Abes program. Memorial finished third in the Big Rivers Conference last season, and won a playoff game to advance to a WIAA Division 1 regional final.



The Abes are expecting to build upon that success, with only one player from last year's team having graduated. Now, with a five-member senior class leading the way, Memorial is looking to take some additional steps in 2018.



"The exciting thing is to have so many returning players that are used to our system and know what our coaches expect out of them, and they're stepping up," Chapman says, "and they came in and they're prepared and that's a nice thing, and we haven't always had that system from year to year. So we're stepping in and we're going to be game ready here after spring break."



Memorial is scheduled to open the season on Friday, April 6, when the Old Abes face Waunakee at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.