Suspect on the run after Tuesday night stabbing in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - Menomonie Police say a suspect is on the run after an alleged stabbing Tuesday night. It happened at 2502 Harvey Drive on the city's south side.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the throat with a knife during an altercation. Witnesses reported the suspect, 37-year-old David W. Hill, ran off before police arrived.

Hill is described as a black man with a beard, 5' 8" 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, blue jeans, gold rimmed glasses, and was carrying a Nike duffel bag. He's believed to be heading to Minnesota.

If you know of Hill's whereabouts, contact Menomonie Police Investigator Kelly Pollack at (715)-232-2198, or the Dunn County Crime Stoppers at (715)-847-3866.

Police say the victim is in the hospital in stable condition.