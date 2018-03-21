UPDATE: Menomonie police still searching for man accused of stabbing

UPDATE:

Menomonie (WQOW) - Menomonie police say they are still searching for the man accused of stabbing another man in the throat Tuesday night.



Menomonie Police Commander Todd Swartz said police believe suspect David Hill is currently in Minnesota.



Police and emergency crews were dispatched to Harvey Drive Tuesday night. Witnesses said Hill stabbed a man in the throat during a fight and then ran. The victim was not named, but police said he is in stable condition.



According to the criminal complaint, after the victim's sister, who is also the mother of Hill's children, shared Menomonie PD's Facebook post about the incident, Hill contacted her and threatened her life.



According to police, Hill was already ordered not to have contact with the woman stemming from domestic abuse charges last December.



Commander Swartz said the department has received a number of tips, but are still looking for more information about his whereabouts. If you know of Hill's whereabouts, contact Menomonie Police Investigator Kelly Pollack at (715)-232-2198, or the Dunn County Crime Stoppers at (715)-847-3866.

