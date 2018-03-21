3/21: Senior Americans Day

Eau Claire (UW-EAU CLAIRE CONTINUING EDUCATION) - UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education is hosting an event for Senior Americans Day.
It's an event for adults age 55 and older. There will be a keynote speaker, as well as sessions ranging from history to culture, and wellness to creativity, plus exhibitor booths. There will also be a lunch and chances to win prizes.
The standard fee is $50 but it's $30 if you register between March 14-30. You may register on-site the day of the program.
Questions?
Phone: 715-836-3636
Toll Free: 866-893-2423
