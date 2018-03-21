Rusk Co. man charged after allegedly trying to set up sex with a minor

UPDATE:

Rusk County (WQOW) - Charges were filed this week against a Rusk County man accused of trying to set up a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl.

Anthony Vojtasek, from Bruce, faces felony charges of child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

According to the charges, he posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a 'friend with benefits.'



An undercover officer responded to the ad, posing as a teenage girl. Vojtasek was arrested when he showed up for a sexual encounter with the girl. He told officers, "I wasn't going to do anything."



Once in custody, deputies and investigators located condoms in Vojtasek’s vehicle.



Vojtasek is due in court next month.

