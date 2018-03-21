Rusk County man arrested for attempted sex with a minor - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Rusk County man arrested for attempted sex with a minor

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect

Rusk County (WQOW) - A Rusk County man was arrested Tuesday evening for trying to set up sex with a minor, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 5 p.m., Tuesday, Anthony J Vojtasek, 39, from Bruce, was arrested for felony child enticement, and felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime after a sex sting investigation.

Vojtasek was communicating with a juvenile female online. The 'girl' was actually an investigator with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, Vojtasek wanted to meet the girl somewhere in Ladysmith to have sex with her.

Vojtasek arrived at the location in Ladysmith where he was met by Rusk County deputies and investigators. Once in custody, deputies and investigators located condoms in Vojtasek’s vehicle.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.