Rusk County man arrested for attempted sex with a minor

Rusk County (WQOW) - A Rusk County man was arrested Tuesday evening for trying to set up sex with a minor, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 5 p.m., Tuesday, Anthony J Vojtasek, 39, from Bruce, was arrested for felony child enticement, and felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime after a sex sting investigation.

Vojtasek was communicating with a juvenile female online. The 'girl' was actually an investigator with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, Vojtasek wanted to meet the girl somewhere in Ladysmith to have sex with her.

Vojtasek arrived at the location in Ladysmith where he was met by Rusk County deputies and investigators. Once in custody, deputies and investigators located condoms in Vojtasek’s vehicle.