Wisconsin imposes statewide Emerald Ash Borer quarantine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The entire state of Wisconsin will be quarantined for Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that poses a threat to ash trees.

The statewide quarantine begins March 30.

"With the entire state under quarantine, wood can move freely between counties within Wisconsin," reads a statement from the State Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

However, the agency urges campers to buy wood near campgrounds or cabins. Another option is buying firewood that has a DATCP-certified mark. That means it has been treated to kill pests like EAB.

“We don’t want to speed the spread of EAB or any other pests and diseases through the movement of firewood,” said Brian Kuhn, director of DATCP’s Plant Industry Bureau. “Firewood can carry pests and diseases such as oak wilt to new areas – or even new pests and diseases that we’re not even aware of yet.”

Until now, the quarantines have been issued by county. State officials decided a Wisconsin-wide quarantine was necessary when the insect was confirmed in 48 of 72 counties.

“The county-by-county quarantines have helped slow the spread of EAB over the past decade,” Kuhn says. “They gave communities time to plan and spread the costs of removing and replacing trees on a schedule ahead of the infestation.”

Businesses that move regulated items like ash wood with bark out of state will need to work with inspectors.

Emerald Ash Borer is native to China. Officials believe the pest entered the U.S. in Michigan in 2002. It was found in eastern Wisconsin in 2008.

Signs of EAB include thinning in the canopy; D-shaped holes in the bark and cracked bark.