Eau Claire City Council Results

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It was one of the most heated races for the Eau Claire City Council in recent memory. The winners each picking up a three-year term. All but one challenged incumbent was voted out off office.

All but one of the city races was contested. Andrew Werthmann ran unopposed in District 5.

In District 1, incumbent Tim Tewalt was defeated by Emily Berge. Berge picked up 62 percent of the vote. Berge has been a mental health counselor since 2006. She said her main focus is to build stronger neighborhoods in our city.

In District 2, challenger Emily Anderson was able to unseat incumbent David Klinkhammer. Anderson has a doctorate in English, and said she wants to draw from her arts background to allow our creative community to thrive.

In District 3, current Eau Claire City Council Vice President Kathy Mitchell will not continue to serve in that role. She loses to challenger Jeremy Gragert in a 60% - 40% vote. Gragert is involved in a number of area organizations, and campaigned on his desire for Eau Claire to be more aware of the environment.

In District 4, incumbent Bob Van Haden narrowly loses to challenger Jill Christopherson 994-968. Christopherson is the founding president of JONAH of the Chippewa Valley. She will serve a three-year term.

Also serving a three-year term will be Terry Weld who defeated 21-year-old challenger Zachary Meives for an at-large seat. Weld, an area realtor, was appointed to the council in March of last year. He won 7,157 to 2,031.

