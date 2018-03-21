MN trio accused of stealing more than $40K in merchandise from EC Walmart

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said a ring of thieves that has stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart stores across the Midwest also hit the Eau Claire Walmart twice.



Criminal charges were filed Wednesday in Eau Claire against Tashanda Boclair, Lasonya Miles and Ezekiel Brown, all from Minnesota.

Police said Walmart surveillance video shows them going into the Eau Claire store around 2:00 a.m. last October. Police said they forced open a display case, and grabbed 56 cell phones, worth more than $40,000 and placed them in a plastic container with a cover. Police said the three then positioned themselves, allowing Brown to push the container out of the store without being stopped.

Detectives said one week earlier, they used the same method to steal $6,700 worth of tablets from the same store.

Police later learned that Walmart Global Investigators identified the same suspects for stealing more than $360,000 worth of items from Walmart stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

On Wednesday, an Eau Claire judge issued arrest warrants for Boclair, Miles, and Brown.



A photo of Ezekiel Brown is not available.