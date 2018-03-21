YMCA in Eau Claire helps children overcome fear of staying home alone

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Staying home alone for the first time can be scary, so the Eau Claire YMCA is trying to help children get rid of their fears.

The YMCA started a "Home Alone" course after it received a lot of enrollment in its babysitting training.



The course is geared toward children who are too young to enroll in the babysitting course, but may still have to stay home alone.

"I think that kids are just inherently scared. They see scary things on TV, scary things in movies, and so they think something's going to happen when it starts getting dark. So, part of this course content is to help them figure out what's actually dangerous versus what is in their head, and maybe how they can alleviate those fears," said Jen Zwicky, the youth development director at the YMCA.

Zwicky said students will learn kitchen safety, what to do if someone knocks on their door and how to stay busy while alone.



The target age group for the course is kids 8 to 11-years-old.



The course begins March 28, and there will be another class in May.