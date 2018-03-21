People around the country celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with crazy socks

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Around the country people are celebrating "World Down Syndrome Day" and you might be surprised how.

Every year, March 21 is dedicated to those with Down syndrome, because they have a third 21st chromosome which is the cause of Down syndrome.



One way people showed awareness Wednesday, was by what they were wearing on their feet.

"They use socks because they look like a chromosome, but most people will tell you that crazy socks are a way to bring attention. So, people may ask you what's up with your socks? The reason is because even though they miss-match, or they look a little different they're still beautiful" said Anne Woolever, the program director at Reach Inc.

Woolever said you can also show your support by learning more about Down syndrome and educating others.



World Down Syndrome Day was first recognized in 20-12.