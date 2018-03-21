NEW REPORT: Sharp increase in Alzheimer's prevalence, deaths, costs of care

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An estimated 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease, with around 2,000 people in Eau Claire County. Those numbers are expected to rise, along with the cost of care.

In 2018, the national cost of caring for someone with Alzheimer's Disease, and other forms of dementia, is estimated at $277 billion, not including unpaid care, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2018 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Eau Claire County said numbers are rising because people are living longer. They said because of that, family members often become caregivers, and that can be a battle with Alzheimer's in its own way.

"I think first of all, is taking care of yourself. I think that's a big one for so many," said dementia care specialist Lisa Wells. "I think that knowledge is power. Learning more about the disease, and knowing what's ahead. I tell caregivers I'm not the expert, you are because you're living it."

Wells said Eau Claire County is fortunate to have so many caregiver support groups. You can find more information on those by following THIS LINK. Wells also said the ADRC has several dementia based events, such as the Stand in the Light Memory Choir, Steering into the Skid, and several events surrounding Opening Pathways to Better Brain Health. You can find many more event on the ADRC's calendar of events.

More information from the Alzheimer's Association can be found HERE.