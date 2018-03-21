Eau Claire School Board Candidates

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There are seven candidates running for the four open seats on the Eau Claire School Board. The top two vote-getters will serve three-year terms, while the third place finisher and fourth place finisher will serve a 2-year and 1-year term respectively.

Lori Bica (I) - Bica is a UWEC psychology professor. She was named to an open seat in June.

Joe Luginbill (I) - Luginbill was first elected in 2015, and currently serves as vice president of the school board.

Eric Torres (I) - Torres is an assistant professor of education studies at UWEC. He was appointed to his position in April 2017.

Joshua Clements - Clements is the director of city planning in Altoona. He said he intends to leverage his community planning and civic engagement expertise to identify new synergies to further the district's education mission.

Laurie Klinkhammer - Klinkhammer is an attorney at Nodolf, Flory, LLP. She serves on the executive board of Literacy Volunteers of the Chippewa Valley, is secretary of the board of trustees for the Eau Claire Community Foundation, and is the chairperson of the Eau Claire Housing Authority.

Tim Nordin - Nordin holds a Ph.D in education. He said he is running to add voice, experience and expertise to the school board.

John Plewa - Plewa is a Pediatrician at Mayo Clinic.