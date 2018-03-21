Misconceptions about colonoscopies

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and colonoscopy technology and methods have changed a lot over the past decade.

A colonoscopy is recommended for anyone 50 years or older. However, if you have a family history of colon cancer, it's recommended you start screenings as early as 40.

A surgical technician at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire said, although there is a misconception that colonoscopy procedures can be scary, the liquid prep is usually the only party they get complaints about.

"So, preparing for a colonoscopy is the unpleasant part of having a colonoscopy, but itself is not a difficult process. It saves lives," said Kim Bremness.

Bremness said technicians are there the whole time to make patients feel comfortable and help coach them through the procedure. Bremness also said recovery from a colonoscopy is around a half hour.

If you are undergoing a colonoscopy, doctors recommend you have someone to drive you and look after you for the day because you are given a conscious sedative, so you'll be heavily medicated.