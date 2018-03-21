Portions of Hwy 124 to close for construction

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Parts of Hwy. 124 in Chippewa County are about to get a facelift.



Starting April 2, crews will begin work on three bridges running over O'Neil Creek near Eagleton.



DOT officials said concrete has started popping out in some places, so it's time for maintenance.



"We do a good job of inspecting our bridges in the state of Wisconsin, so we keep a good eye on when they need to be maintained. So, we've had this one in the works for over six years," said Tyler Rongstad, project manager with the DOT. "We're just really trying to get these bridges at the right time before they become an issue."



If the weather cooperates, officials hope to be done by mid-July.



Until then, traffic will be detoured around the construction. There will be a detour route along County Highway S, US 53 and WIS 64 during construction. Local traffic will be able to access Hwy. 124 up to the bridges being constructed.