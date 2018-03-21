Eau Claire Transit Commission to answer questions about transfer center at Wed. meeting

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- On Wednesday night, Eau Claire residents should learn more about the proposed new transit center, as the Transit Commission answers questions about the city's plan.



Earlier this month, Eau Claire was awarded a $5 million federal grant to upgrade the transfer center downtown and buy four new buses.



Transit manager Tom Wagener told News 18, at this point, there are more questions than answers about the new facility. Though he wants residents to understand this grant isn't just a lucky break, it's an investment in the community.



"We've put together a project that we know the community needs and has been waiting for for a long time. Our riders have been siting in that shell of a building for quite a long time," Wagener said. "When they made the decision, they saw that this was a valuable project, something worth investing in."



Wagener also said Eau Claire beat out cities like Madison and Sheboygan for this grant and he hopes it encourages even more people to take the bus for a ride.

