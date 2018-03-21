Govin's Lambing Barn opens this weekend

Menomonie (WQOW) - It's impossible not to love baby animals, and they'll have quite the crop of them this weekend at Govin's Farm just outside Menomonie.

Everyone's welcome to join the lambs, chicks, piglets, goats and more animals at the 13th annual Lambing Barn.

Their motto: "If it can fit in your lap, we will help you hold it."



Rain, snow, or shine they will be open, but even if it does rain, organizers said you may be in for a one-of-a-kind experience.



"A lot of times, the babies are born when it's storming out, so it's a great time if you want to witness a birth," said John Govin. "If the weathers bad, you're more apt to see a baby be born. It's a one of a kind experience here at Govin's, it's nothing you can get anywhere else."



Govin's is open every weekend through April 15, and thousands of people are expected to attend. For more information, click here.