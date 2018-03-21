Hayward School District to add gun safe as a school safety measure

Hayward (WQOW) -- While the state legislature considers $100 million in school safety grants, one northern Wisconsin school district is taking safety into its own hands -- now.



Thursday, the Wisconsin Assembly takes on the issue of school safety. The bill, which earned Senate's approval yesterday, would create an office of school safety and offer $100 million in school safety grants. Supporters say it will give schools the opportunity to fund whatever security improvements they need, while opponents point out it does nothing to address gun violence.

As the debate gets underway in Madison, Superintendent Craig Olson, of the Hayward Community School District, said it's always under consideration in his office.

"The first thing I think about everyday and drive around when I get to school is are our students safe," he said.

In his fourth year as SRO, it's Peters' responsibility to respond to calls in all four district buildings, from fights at the middle school, to child custody concerns at the elementary school - though recently, he's had to discuss preparing for much worse.

"If something were to happen, going out to our squad car to get our long rifle, is just not feasible," he said.

At Peters', as well as the department's request, the school board gave their approval to have a gun safe installed in his office for quick access to his second firearm, in case of emergency.

According to Olson, Peters and Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero, only Peters and the Sawyer County truancy officer would be able to access the safe and they're working out the details on securing that resource.

Olson said it's too soon to think about applying for any of those potential grants, but he said he would look into hiring a second resource officer, if the funds were available.

