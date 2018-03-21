Altoona softball looking for more success in 2018

Altoona (WQOW) -- After a 2017 softball season that saw Altoona take the Western Cloverbelt Conference title and win a WIAA Division 3 regional championship, the Railroaders are looking for more success in 2018, with the majority of their starting lineup returning.



There are some new names on the roster, including a new head coach, Chris Maurina. He says he's familiar with the players, from his time coaching them in summer leagues. One thing Maurina is stressing to is team early on, is the benefit of spending more time in the weight room, something the Rails hope leads to more wins over the course of the season.



"That should be something we strive to do each year," Maurina says, "I think the girls feel that when we got to the end, we could have gone a little bit further. So we're trying to do some of the things different this year that kind of caused to not get there last year."



"Ultimately by the end of the season, we want to have conference, regionals and sectionals under our belt," says Railroaders senior first baseman Margaret Froelich, "throughout the season some big wins for us would definitely be McDonell, Osseo, Thorp. They're all good teams and we're ready for them."



Altoona is scheduled to open its season on Thursday, April 5, when the Railroaders host Neillsville in a non-conference game.