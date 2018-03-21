College Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Wednesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
PFX Games, Clermont, Florida

UW-EAU CLAIRE   11
BUFFALO STATE (NY)   5

BENEDICTINE (IL)   3
UW-EAU CLAIRE   4
Blugolds: 8-6

 

MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
NCAA Division III Championships

200 yard individual medley final
4th: Collin Miller, UW-Eau Claire (1:48.43)
(Miller sets UWEC record in prelims, 1:48.21)

3 meter diving final
17th: Dylan Glumac-Berberich, UW-Eau Claire (412.50)

Team scores:
1. DENISON   (OH)   138.5
2. EMORY (GA)   99
5: UW-STEVENS POINT   55
16. UW-EAU CLAIRE   15

For live scoring updates, along with individual & team results, click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.