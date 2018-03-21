College Sports - Wednesday

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

PFX Games, Clermont, Florida



UW-EAU CLAIRE 11

BUFFALO STATE (NY) 5



BENEDICTINE (IL) 3

UW-EAU CLAIRE 4

Blugolds: 8-6





MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

NCAA Division III Championships



200 yard individual medley final

4th: Collin Miller, UW-Eau Claire (1:48.43)

(Miller sets UWEC record in prelims, 1:48.21)



3 meter diving final

17th: Dylan Glumac-Berberich, UW-Eau Claire (412.50)



Team scores:

1. DENISON (OH) 138.5

2. EMORY (GA) 99

5: UW-STEVENS POINT 55

16. UW-EAU CLAIRE 15



For live scoring updates, along with individual & team results, click here