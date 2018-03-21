College Sports - Wednesday

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
PFX Games, Clermont, Florida
UW-EAU CLAIRE 11
BUFFALO STATE (NY) 5
BENEDICTINE (IL) 3
UW-EAU CLAIRE 4
Blugolds: 8-6
MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
NCAA Division III Championships
200 yard individual medley final
4th: Collin Miller, UW-Eau Claire (1:48.43)
(Miller sets UWEC record in prelims, 1:48.21)
3 meter diving final
17th: Dylan Glumac-Berberich, UW-Eau Claire (412.50)
Team scores:
1. DENISON (OH) 138.5
2. EMORY (GA) 99
5: UW-STEVENS POINT 55
16. UW-EAU CLAIRE 15
For live scoring updates, along with individual & team results, click here
