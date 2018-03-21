EC's Paul DeLakis makes his NCAA Championships debut

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis is just a freshman at Ohio State, but he swam well enough to set some Buckeyes program records at the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis last month.



The University of Minnesota is also hosting the NCAA Division I Championships, and DeLakis is hoping his familiarity with the venue helps him in day one of that competition.



DeLakis swims the second leg on Ohio State's 4 x 200 yard freestyle relay, and as he was in the Big Ten meet, he was the fastest swimmer for the Buckeyes, finishing his leg in 1:33.13, just a couple of tenths of a second off his splits from a month ago.



"Tonight was a good swim, it was a good learning experience as well," DeLakis says, "and just like at Big Ten's, you just had to get it out of the way, and kind of learn where you are. Being right there means I've been training good, training hard, doing my best, and it's only up from here."



"In his first swim was just getting the nerves out, showing him he's still got it," says Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott, "and I think he'll get better every single session."



Unlike the Big Ten Championships, DeLakis' time was did not finish as one of the top five splits in the field. The fastest split at the NCAA's belonged to Indiana senior Blake Peironi, who set an NCAA record of 1:29.63. It's another example of the caliber of athletes DeLakis is facing at nationals.



"Just making it here is a huge honor," says DeLakis, "I mean you've got to be top 30 in the country, and it's a lot different from YMCA swimming or high school swimming obviously. There's 16 Olympic medalists at this meet and a lot more Olympians as well, so you're competing against the best of the best. This is one of the fastest meets in the world as of right now, and it's truly an honor to be here."



Thursday morning, DeLakis will swim his first individual event at the NCAA's, when he competes in the prelims of the 200 yard individual medley.