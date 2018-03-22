MUST SEE: Dad creates iconic fireworks in daughter's bedroom

Nevada (CNN) - A Nevada dad recreated Disneyland's iconic fireworks in his daughter's bedroom and the result is truly magical.
Lyle Coram works as a stagehand on live shows in Las Vegas. His technical expertise and showmanship came in handy on the bedroom project. He achieved the effect with a combination of fiber optics, LED lighting and a projector. It took about three months to build and he added features over time. There's even a star wars theme!
He says his daughter, Shelby, loves Disneyland, but the nightly fireworks are her favorite part. And now, she can enjoy them every night.
