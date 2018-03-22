Four students suspected of threatening mass shooting at Eau Claire Memorial suspended

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are investigating a threat after four students made plans to shoot up Memorial High School.

On Friday, March 16, the threat was reported to Eau Claire police. Police said a group of Memorial High School students shared messages indicating a mass shooting would occur at Memorial High School on Monday, March 26.

The message dialogue, which lasted several days, included photographs of firearms and several specific statements related to a planned shooting at the school.

The school resource officer assigned to Memorial High School, school resource officers assigned to other ECASD schools, and ECASD staff immediately began to follow-up on this information. Officers and school staff worked collaboratively to interview many students, parents and faculty members.

The string of threatening messages and corresponding photographs were reviewed and documented as evidence of these threats.

As a result of the investigation, four juvenile suspects were identified. All four are students at Memorial High School. The students were referred to Eau Claire County Juvenile Intake for violation of Wisconsin State Statute 947.019 - Making Terrorist Threats. All of the suspects involved in this matter have been identified.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to safety. And they say the juveniles will not return to Memorial.

Eau Claire police encourage anyone who has knowledge of threatening behavior to report it to the police.