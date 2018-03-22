"I'm going to shoot up the school" - Barron student charged after making threat

Barron (WQOW) - An alleged threat aimed at the Barron High School has resulted in charges against a student there.



Austin Banks, 17, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, he told a fellow student words to the effect, "I am going to shoot up the school and I could get more than 17 people." That's an apparent reference to the number of students killed in the recent Florida school shooting.



Investigators said Banks stated it was just a joke, and that he and his friends had joked about that sort of thing since junior high, but said he would never do something like that. He refused to name those friends.



Banks is free on bond, with orders not to possess any guns, or go onto school premises.



He returns to court in May. The charge carries up to three months possible jail time.

