EC's DeLakis swims first individual event at NCAAs

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Thursday morning, Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis officially moves into uncharted territory, swimming his first individual event at Men's NCAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships, the 200 yard individual medley.

Swimming in the 7th and final heat of the prelim session, DeLakis put up a solid time, but found himself out of the top 16, finishing the race in 1:43.56. That's just 7 tenths of a second off of his best time from Big Ten Championships a month ago, and another sign that he's on his A-game at this meet.

"Coming into the meet, I was 13th with a best time that I swam at finals at night," DeLakis explains, "I was hoping to get B-final, obviously, and maybe even A-final if I could, but sometimes that doesn't work out, and I still had a fairly decent swim, my second best time ever, still faster than what I went at Big Tens in prelims. I definitely think that was a good race, there's things I can fix, and things that will be fixed for next year."

DeLakis finished as the third fastest freshman at NCAA's in the 200 I.M. behind Stanford's Brennan Pastorek in 21st, and Auburn's Hugo Gonzalez who squeaked into the B-final at 15th.

So now halfway through the meet, DeLakis shifts his attention toward his second individual event, the 200 yard freestyle, and he's making a couple of adjustments to improve on his split from the 4x200 freestyle relay Wednesday night.

"I took it out too fast, and now I can kind of think about how I'm going to take it out, how fast I need to go, how I kick. All of those little things really add up, and going two tenths faster in your first 50 adds almost two seconds by the end of the race," says DeLakis, "You've got to strategically plan it out right."

DeLakis still has a chance to qualify for an evening session for the first time in his career Friday morning, when he swims the 200 yard freestyle, and he's seeded 9th in the prelims - those begin at 10 a.m.