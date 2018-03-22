NEW INFO: Trial ordered for Eau Claire woman accused of selling sex with children

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman accused of allowing people to assault children for money and drugs will head to trial.



Tuesday, Michelle Mayer was back in court for a preliminary hearing.

An informant told police the assaults happened every-other day for nine years between 2007 and 2016. Mayer also allegedly injected the kids with meth to keep them awake, so they could be assaulted more, thus earning her more cash and drugs. She is also alleged of letting the men take lewd pictures of the children.

New evidence came out of Tuesday's testimony. An Eau Claire detective said one of the children confirmed the allegations to police. The detective also confirmed that child porn pictures involving the two children have not been recovered.

Based on the evidence, Judge Jon Theisen bound the case over for trial.

Posted April 3, 2018

UPDATE

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman whose charges were so disturbing, a petition to give her the maximum started making the rounds, was back in court Tuesday.

Michelle Mayer is accused of allowing men to sexually assault two children, in exchange for drugs and money.

An informant told police the assaults happened every-other day for nine years. Meyer also allegedly injected the kids with meth to keep them awake, so they could be assaulted more, thus earning her more cash and drugs.



Mayer's lawyer was unable to make it to court Tuesday due to a scheduling conflict, so her preliminary hearing was rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Posted March 26, 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Shocking allegations against an Eau Claire woman have prompted a petition drive seeking harsh penalties for her.

News 18 first reported last week, Michelle Mayer is accused of orchestrating the repeated sexual assaults of two children in exchange for drugs and money. She's also accused of injecting the kids with meth an estimated 100 times to keep them awake longer during the assaults.

A Wisconsin woman has started a Change.org petition, asking the presiding judge to give Mayer 80 years. That's the maximum penalty allowed by law.

Mayer has not been convicted and is only charged. Still, more than 12,000 people have signed the petition as of Monday afternoon.

Mayer remains in jail Monday, under $5,000 bond. She returns to court next week.

Posted March 22, 2018:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 has learned disturbing allegations against an Eau Claire woman accused of letting men sexually assault two children, in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol.



Police said the assaults were orchestrated by Michelle Mayer, and started when the boy and girl were six and nine-years-old. A confidential informant estimated the children were assaulted every-other day for nine years.



The informant said men would give Mayer money or drugs and she would allow them to take naked photos of the children, or sexually assault them.



Mayer is also accused of sometimes injecting the children with meth to keep them awake, so they could be assaulted longer, thus earning her more cash and drugs.



The informant also said if the kids protested about being sexually assaulted, Mayer would beat them, and struck one with a baseball bat.



Mayer is charged with being party to the crime of repeated child sexual assault. If convicted she faces 80 years in prison.

She's due in court in April.



Police are still investigating, and are now focusing on the men allegedly involved in the assaults. Police told News 18 a safety plan has been put in place for the children's care.

