Eau Claire brush disposal site announces opening day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Now that the snow is finally melting and you can actually see parts of your lawn, you may be getting the itch to get outside for some yard work.

The brush disposal site in Eau Claire will be opening up in a little more than three weeks.



The Boxx Sanitation Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is set to open April 16. It will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You need to be a Chippewa Valley resident, and proof of residency is required.



The site accepts yard waste and brush for a fee, based on the size of the load, or you can buy a season pass for $35 a year.

