Two Hayward people charged in federal court for illegal gun purchases

(WQOW) - Two people from Hayward are facing federal charges after one of them purchased guns for the other person who is a felon.

United States Attorney Gregory G. Brooker announced Thursday a federal indictment charging Michael Patrick Coupe, 27, and Jamie Fleming, 30, in a firearms purchasing conspiracy.

Coupe is charged with one count of conspiracy and four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fleming is charged with one count of conspiracy.



Both defendants made an initial appearance Thursday before Judge Hildy Bowbeer in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the indictment, between September 13, 2017, and September 16, 2017, Fleming purchased five separate guns, including a Mossberg Tactical .22 caliber rifle, a SCCY model CPX-2, 9mm pistol, a Phoenix model HP22A .22 caliber pistol, a Taurus model PT111 9mm pistol, and a Taurus model PT140 .40 caliber pistol.

When purchasing the guns, Fleming falsely attested on the required ATF Forms 4473 that she was the actual purchaser of the firearms, when in fact she was not. Fleming purchased the firearms at the direction of Coupe, who has two prior felony convictions in Sawyer County and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the indictment, following the purchase of the guns, Coupe and Fleming transferred some or all of the firearms to others, including an individual identified as G.T., who is a convicted felon. On multiple occasions between September 14, 2017, and November 27, 2017, Coupe and Fleming traveled from Hayward to Minneapolis where they met with G.T. and transferred firearms to G.T.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Paulsen is prosecuting this case.