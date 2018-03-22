Meal delivery kit in Eau Claire supports local farmers

Eau Claire (WQOW)- You've probably heard of Blue Apron or Hello Fresh as meal kits have become more popular across the country, but there's a new one on the market here in Eau Claire.

Delivery Bistro offers its own spin on meal kits to people in Minnesota and Illinois, but mostly to people in the Chippewa Valley.

Have you ever wondered where those ingredients come from?



Steve Dye, the founder of Delivery Bistro, didn't like not knowing where his food was from, so he decided to start his own meal kit delivery.

"He didn't like the idea of having all of his ingredients shipped from all around the country, and he really wanted to support local farmers in the area so he decided to found our locally sourced meal kit service" said Kendall Williams the creative director for Delivery Bistro.

All the ingredients in the meal kits are produced in the Midwest.

"That's one of our biggest compliments, and we also introduce you to those farmers so that when you do go to the grocery store, you recognize the names of the brands when you get there," said Williams.



In fact, one of its farmers, is also the chef in charge of the Chippewa Valley.

"I think it's great because I have a farm also. I have a chicken farm and we also grow vegetables" said Eileen Peterson.



Peterson's eggs and produce, all show up in the meal kits, but the ingredients aren't the only local element.

"We get our recipes from local chefs in the area," said Williams.

Some of those recipes, come straight from Peterson. She tests all of the old, and new recipes every Thursday.

"Sometimes the portions aren't large enough, or it's an ingredient that we can't source locally so we have to make a substitution," Williams said.

So, everyone has the chance to try the harvest, of the Chippewa Valley for themselves.

"It's kind of nice when, all said and done, to say I made that, there is some satisfactions there I think," Peterson said.



