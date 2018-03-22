Winter Storm expected to just miss western Wisconsin

The bulk of the snow is expected to stay just west of the Chippewa Valley

Winter storm warnings (pink) are starting to show up, while much of the area just west of Wisconsin remains in the watch

Heavy snow and gusty winds will create major travel problems in Minnesota, but only minor impacts are expected east of the border. If you have travel plans this weekend, you'll want to stay updated on the development of this winter storm.

Timing: Rain and wintry mix will transition to all snow by Friday afternoon in western Minnesota and progress eastward. Snow will be closest to Eau Claire on Friday night, and exiting Saturday morning.

Totals: Heavy snow with 6-12" accumulations possible in central and southeast Minnesota. Again, heavy snow is NOT EXPECTED in Wisconsin, but minor accumulations are possible near the Minnesota border. See attached maps for details.

Winds: Friday night will have wind gusts near 30 mph in Wisconsin, perhaps higher in Minnesota closer to the storm's center. Where snow falls, visibility will be very low, near zero at times.

Travel impacts: Locally, there will be minimal to no impact on travel, but because it's the weekend, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists decided that this storm is relevant to some in western Wisconsin who may have travel plans into Minnesota for the weekend. Travel is not advised southwest of the Twin Cities, and slippery roads with poor visibility is expected from the Wisconsin border to the Cities.

