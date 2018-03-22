What happens to students behind school threats?

(WQOW) - As the number of threats has risen, many of you wanted to know what happens to the students behind these threats.



News 18 sat down with Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf to find out.



She said those students are often tried as juveniles, because they're younger than 18, but a judge can refer anyone over the age of 14 to adult court.



Judges consider things like the mental stability of the juvenile, any previous criminal record and the seriousness of the offense.



Nodolf said recently, she's handled a couple of similar school threat cases in Dunn County, and has kept the suspected students in juvenile court.



"It's a case by case basis," Nodolf said. "What is the best suitable system to address each juvenile's needs? Certainly research has shown us that if we are prosecuting young, at-risk, juveniles in the adult system it can cause more harm then good."



Nodolf said whether the student is sent to juvenile or adult court, they can still be charged with a felony for making terrorist threats, and either way they'd be banned from carrying a firearm for life.

