Chippewa County K-9 apprehends suspect in standoff

Town of Anson (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted by multiple agencies in a standoff Thursday.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the sheriff's office got a call from Batemen Express Mart in the town of Lafayette for a retail theft. They believed 32-year-old Cody Walker of Chippewa Falls was involved in that theft.

Once they looked up his name, deputies realized there were multiple active arrest warrants out for Walker, including an apprehension order from the Department of Corrections. Walker was wanted for forgery, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping.

Officers found Walker in the town of Anson. He refused to cooperate with law enforcement and refused to leave a friend's house. Eventually officials used the sheriff's department K-9 unit Max to apprehend Walker inside the home.

Walker will now face more charges, including resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and retail theft.