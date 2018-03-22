Teen drives through exam station during road test

BUFFALO, MN - Someone's pride took a direct hit during a road test.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say a 17-year-old girl from Monticello was taking her road test at the driver's license exam station in Buffalo, Minnesota, when the vehicle crashed into the driver's license exam station around 2 p.m.

Officials say the teen unintentionally put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse, causing the vehicle to move forward when she accelerated.

The building and vehicle suffered significant damage in the crash.

The 60-year-old female examiner was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one in the building was injured, and neither was the driver.

Police say no charges have been filed.