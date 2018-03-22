McDonell Central softball blending veterans & new players in 2018

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The McDonell Central softball team made history last June, by winning the first-ever WIAA Division 5 state title. It was the second state championship for the Macks, who won a Division 4 championship in 2008.



The Macks figure to be a solid team this season, led by three seniors (pitcher Megan Baier, catcher Liz Rietschel, and centerfielder Abby Opsal), all of whom played key roles last year. There are a number of new players who'll have to step into starting positions. McDonell head coach Chelsea Seckora says despite lacking experience, those new players will be ready to contribute.



"We have a lot of new faces in a lot of new places, which is exciting," Seckora says, "we've had a lot of girls that have been persistent for the last couple years watching a lot of games and observing and practicing really hard. Now it's their opportunity to get into the games and it's their time to shine."



While it may be a new McDonell team starting a new season, the expectations within the program won't change.



"Obviously, coming off a state championship we have some pretty high expectations and losing seniors last year isn't changing that," Opsal says, "all the girls came into this season knowing what they're going to have to deal with and the types of practices we have. Everyone's just ready to go and have another successful season."



"We're not putting any pressure on ourselves whatsoever," says Seckora, "it's a brand new season and a brand new team. We're just going to work as hard as we can."



McDonell is scheduled to open the season on Monday, March 26, when the Macks host Elmwood.