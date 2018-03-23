Adopt-A-Pet: Lilly

Meet our Pet of the Day: Lilly!
Lilly is eight years old, but it sure doesn't show. She is full of personality and energy. She does best being the only pet in a home, she likes to be the center of attention. She does just fine with people, but not so much with other pets. She could use a light diet, she's a little overweight for her size, but that's not too hard. She's just a fun and great dog.
If you're interested in Lilly, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.