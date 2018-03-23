Adopt-A-Pet: Lilly

Meet our Pet of the Day: Lilly!

Lilly is eight years old, but it sure doesn't show. She is full of personality and energy. She does best being the only pet in a home, she likes to be the center of attention. She does just fine with people, but not so much with other pets. She could use a light diet, she's a little overweight for her size, but that's not too hard. She's just a fun and great dog.

If you're interested in Lilly, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.