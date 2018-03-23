3/23: 17th Annual Literacy Chippewa Valley Scrabble Bee

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An annual, competitive fundraiser is coming up, and Daybreak has the information on how and why you should sign up.

It's the 17th Annual Literacy Chippewa Valley's Scrabble Bee. This fundraiser allows the organization to continue to provide services to those in our area who are unable to do everyday things like reading instructions or even signs.

ScrabbleBee is a team "competition" for groups of up to 6 people working with a Scrabble® game board and a bag of 100 tiles. There are two divisions: Hare and Tortoise. The "Hare Division" is a version of speed Scrabble®, played in 3 timed rounds. Team members build words on the board simultaneously as fast as possible. The "Tortoise Division" is for teams that prefer to play Scrabble® the traditional, un-timed way.

This year's ScrabbleBee is set for April 19 at The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire, from 5 to 9 p.m.