Kiel police investigating report of gunshots outside school; no evidence found

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A staff member at Kiel High School reported hearing possible gunshots near the main entrance of the high school Friday morning, triggering a large police response at the school.

Police are searching the school and the surrounding area, but there's been no sign of a gun or a shooter.

"To date, as of right now, we have found no evidence or no gunman," Police Chief Dave Funkhouser. "The perimeters of the school, the interiors of the school, and the immediate surrounding area of the school have been and are being searched at this time."

Police and rescue crews arrived at the school at 6:43 a.m. and the building was put on lockdown.

About 20 people were safely evacuated from the building.

"A staff member indicated that she had heard shots outside the south entrance, the main entrance of Kiel High School," Funkhouser says.

There is no one in custody. Chief Funkhouser say police have no suspects at this time.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police are interviewing the staff member to learn more about what she heard.

Kiel's superintendent said staff and students are safe. All schools in the district are closed Friday.

Buses were diverted to New Holstein where parents were sent to pick up their children. New Holstein Schools are open as usual, but they will keep students inside for recess.

"Immediately when we found out about this report, we diverted our buses to a safe location and we alerted our staff and parents of this potential incident," said Superintendent Brad Ebert. "We're assisting law enforcement as they proceed with this investigation."

On Tuesday, Kiel Police were notified about an threat of a school shooting that would happen on Friday. Police were unable to find anything to validate the threat.

The department was to have additional officers at the school Friday as a precaution. They were getting ready for the security detail when they received the report of possible shots.

"Our officers were already in a security briefing detail, preparing for a security detail due to the rumored threats of a school shooting at the high school today," Funkhouser says. "We had numerous law enforcement resources on site in less than a minute, including myself, and began a methodical search of the building and evacuated a number of staff members to safety."