One person killed in Hwy 53 crash south of Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One person is dead following a crash on Hwy 53 south of Eau Claire Friday morning.

According to a News 18 reporter on scene, there was a charred vehicle in the ditch.

Police said the vehicle was going south when it crashed. Speed is believed to be a factor. Police believe there was only one person in the vehicle but did tell News 18 they can't rule out additional occupants.

The State Patrol, Eau Claire Sheriff's Department and Township Fire Department are all on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.