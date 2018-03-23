Man killed in Hwy 53 crash is identified

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The name of the person killed in a crash in late March has been released.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said Victor J. Nedland, 29, of Fall Creek was killed when his vehicle crashed and rolled on Hwy 53 south of Eau Claire on March 29.

The crash investigation is ongoing, but speed appeared to be a factor.

Posted March 23, 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A male is dead following a crash on Hwy 53, near Hwy V, south of Eau Claire Friday morning.

According to the Eau Claire Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling south when it lost control and entered the ditch on the other side of the road. The vehicle rolled, hit a tree and started on fire. The driver was trapped inside. When police arrived, the entire car was on fire.

Speed is believed to be a factor. Police said there was only one person in the vehicle.

The State Patrol, Eau Claire Sheriff's Department and Township Fire Department are all on scene.